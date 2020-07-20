With AAU picking up in certain areas, the IU staff has been busy scouting over the past few weeks, albeit through live streams. Players are now on campus and offseason workouts have started to take place in some capacity, all positives on that front.

In TheHoosier.com's Monday Mailbag, we take a look at Indiana's options at point guard in the class of 2022, Trey Kaufman, Mason Miller and Aminu Mohammad, in a recruiting heavy Monday.