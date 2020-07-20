2021 Oscar Smith (VA) safety Maurice Freeman is less than two weeks away from making his college decision on August 1 and Indiana continues to sit near the top for the Virginia native.

Freeman released his top nine at the beginning of the month but shortly after, the Virginia High School League announced that it would be cancelling fall sports, including football. While there is no formal announcement on when those sports could be played, there has been talk about moving them to the spring. Freeman, however, announced that he will be sitting out his senior year and instead be enrolling early into the college of his choice, a decision that wasn't easy.

"I'm just trying to make the best decisions for myself. I was nervous at first but now I know I'm making the best decision," Freeman told TheHoosier.com. "Talking with my family and my mentor, coach Redd, they assured me that college has always been the priority."

With high school football now in the past for Freeman, he turns his attention to the nine schools vying for his commitment. Those programs include, Indiana, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Pittsburgh and Old Dominion.