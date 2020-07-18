 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 18th
The Hoosier Daily: July 18th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
Seen on TheHoosier

IU's Tom Allen adjusting to new recruiting style

IU's Robert Johnson inks new deal overseas

Peyton Hendershot lands on Mackey Award Watch List

Ranking the Contenders: Aminu Mohammed

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

HENDERSHOT ON JOHN MACKEY WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU HALTS FOOTBALL WORKOUTS FOLLOWING SIX POSITIVE COVID TESTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Remembering former IU women’s basketball coach Bea Gorton-- Crimson Quarry

Barr’s 3-run triple pushes Red team to 4-2 All-Star Game win-- Crimson Quarry

IU suspends football workouts due to positive COVID-19 results-- Crimson Quarry

----

