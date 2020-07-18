TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 18th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

IU is the second #B1G football program to pause voluntary workouts due to positive COVID-19 tests. Ohio State paused voluntary workouts for a week earlier this month but is back working out #iufb

#IUFB 's Peyton Hendershot earns a spot on the @JohnMackeyAward Watch List! 📝 https://t.co/6YhRnqxRuf #NCFAA #CFBAwards pic.twitter.com/77X5A6DaMT

The recruitment of five-star Aminu Mohammed is far from easy to read https://t.co/PMPszxsajC pic.twitter.com/1Z3aMzLu5A

HBD, @calbertcheaney ! 🎂🎁🎈 To celebrate, here's the @IndianaMBB legend and B1G all-time leading scorer taking it right at some guy named @SHAQ . pic.twitter.com/Th00RkMQ3d

#iuwbb mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Bea Gorton https://t.co/dVkl30zX48 pic.twitter.com/A5WNwpIAVa

IU HALTS FOOTBALL WORKOUTS FOLLOWING SIX POSITIVE COVID TESTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.