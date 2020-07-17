Hendershot is one of four Hoosiers to be nominated to a preseason award watch list, in addition to Tiawan Mullen (Bednarik Award) and Stevie Scott (Doak Walker), Whop Philyor (Biletnikoff).

Coming off of a record-breaking season for IU, Hendershot caught a school-record 52 passes for tight ends for 622 yards and four touchdowns.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot is a member of the 2020 John Mackey Award Pre-season Watch List, the Friends of John Mackey announced today. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee and the 2020 Mackey Award recipient will be announced TBA. All future announcements can be found at www.johnmackeyaward.com.

NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position.

A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA. A 2019 third-team All-Big Ten selection,

Hendershot set Indiana single-season tight end records with 52 receptions (10th in the Big Ten) and 622 yards. His four touchdowns rank third. Hendershot tied for fourth among tight ends nationally in catches and 10th in yardage. He finished second among Big Ten tight ends in receptions and yardage, and tied for third in scores.

The North Salem, Ind., native ranked second on the Hoosiers in catches and yardage, and tied for third in TDs.

