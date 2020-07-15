On Wednesday, Indiana running back Stevie Scott was nominated to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. This is the second-straight year that Scott received the nomination.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior running back Stevie Scott III for the second-straight year is a pre-season candidate for the Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today. Forum annually presents the award to the nation's top college running back.

Scott enters 2020 needing 18 yards to become the 14th Hoosier to reach 2,000. He shares eighth in program history with 20 rushing touchdowns, is tied for 10th with nine 100-yard games and shares 11th with 22 total TDs (20 rushing, 2 receiving).

A second-team All-Big Ten selection one year ago, Scott finished fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (76.8), fifth in carries (178), tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (10), tied for sixth in total TDs (11) and 10th in all-purpose yardage per game (96.0) despite missing the final two games due to injury.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Honoring the legends of sports for 31 years, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum celebrates outstanding success in athletics. Based in Dallas, the series features major figures from a variety of sports. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum includes four luncheons and the prestigious Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association.