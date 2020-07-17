IU's Robert Johnson inks new deal overseas
Former Hoosier guard Robert Johnson signed a new deal with Parma Basket Perm of the VTB United League in Russia. The news was announced on Friday morning and will be a two-year deal.
Johnson spent all of 2019-20 overseas playing for both MKS Dabrowa Gornicza, in the Polish League, and Parma, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game combined. The Virgina native played just six games with Parma, however, and averaged 6.2 points and 2.0 assists per game.
Johnson, 25, played at Indiana from 2014-18 and appeared in 129 games over his four-year career.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds during his time in Bloomington and shot 38.9 percent from three. As a senior, Johnson averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He finished ranked No. 21 in career scoring at Indiana (1,413).
After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Johnson joined the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 7.3 points per game, before heading overseas.
