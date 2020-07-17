Former Hoosier guard Robert Johnson signed a new deal with Parma Basket Perm of the VTB United League in Russia. The news was announced on Friday morning and will be a two-year deal. Johnson spent all of 2019-20 overseas playing for both MKS Dabrowa Gornicza, in the Polish League, and Parma, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game combined. The Virgina native played just six games with Parma, however, and averaged 6.2 points and 2.0 assists per game.

