Usually during the summer, camps and recruits flood college campuses all around the country. But in today's world, everything that goes into recruiting has been altered and coaches have had to adjust the way they recruit and get their message across to prospects.

For IU coach Tom Allen, finding ways to be unique is challenging, especially when he and his staff were getting into a great rhythm on the recruiting trail.

"Well it's unprecedented," Allen said of recruiting during COVID-19. "I'm telling you, we're dealing with new challenges. We usually do such a tremendous job of getting so many guys on campus. We did a lot of that early on, which was good. Even over the summer and having the summer visits. The official visits over the summer have become really big for us as we recruit in the south quite a bit in getting those kids up here for an official visit. All of that has not happened. It's different."

Despite the lack of visits or face-to-face interaction with coaches and families, recruits haven't kept from committing to programs, and even committing earlier than expected. Indiana has received all 10 of its 2021 commits since the pandemic started, but that doesn't mean it's been easy for the IU staff to scout prospects.

"You're just trying to find creative ways to get an eyeball on guys. Sometimes you forget about the simple fact of being able to go to a school and eyeball a kid in the spring time. We lost all those days," Allen said. "A kid is listed as 6'1, is he really 6'1? Usually they're not. Whatever they're listed as they're usually at least an inch shorter than that because of the natural, whether you're in your shoes or out of your shoes. We always want to know what they are in their bare feet. And body structure, frame, how much weight do we think he can gain.

"So those are probably the bigger things that you lose because it's a simple process you go through. It means a lot when you say hey, Coach so-and-so was in that school and he saw this kid working out in his weight class and got a chance to eyeball him."