TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 6th

 The Hoosier Daily: January 6th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-06 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 6th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Indiana's defense struggles in Wommack's final game with Hoosiers

Multiple Hoosiers announce they will be returning in 2021

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 17 Around the NFL

Four-star Joe Strickland not ready to pare his list

Allen is a finalist for Munger Coach of the Year Award

Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win against Maryland

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: For Indiana football, a season of progress leads to a year of raised expectations-- Indy Star

FSU transfer D.J. Matthews hopes to take off for IU football in 2021-- Indy Star

ALLEN NAMED A FINALIST FOR MUNGER COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD-- Hoosier Sports Report

Running it back: Whole bunch of Hoosiers announce plans to return in 2021-- Crimson Quarry

Three with Hoosier Ties Honored by SwimSwam-- IU Athletics

Richardson Earns Another Preseason First-Team All-America Accolade-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well. Eric Gordon Sr. (@EricGordonSr) and Angelo Pizzo (@Pinqball) join the show.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

