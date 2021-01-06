TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 6th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Work to win the moment. It's good to be back. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/IdKRpWSWre

By my count, six players who could have graduated this year have confirmed they're back for 2021: Michael Ziemba, Marcelino Ball, Mackenzie Nworah, Jovan Swann, Raheem Layne and Khameron Taylor. Another, Dylan Powell, had already planned to use a sixth year next year. #iufb

I would like to thank Hoosier Nation for your Amazing Support this season! Our team worked so hard, sacrificed so much & accomplished so much under very difficult circumstances. I choose to focus on our future & what we are building here at Indiana. The Best is Yet to Come! #LEO

Running it back: Whole bunch of Hoosiers announce plans to return in 2021-- Crimson Quarry

FSU transfer D.J. Matthews hopes to take off for IU football in 2021-- Indy Star

Insider: For Indiana football, a season of progress leads to a year of raised expectations-- Indy Star

