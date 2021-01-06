TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 6th

The Hoosier Daily: January 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana's defense struggles in Wommack's final game with Hoosiers
Multiple Hoosiers announce they will be returning in 2021
Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 17 Around the NFL
Four-star Joe Strickland not ready to pare his list
Allen is a finalist for Munger Coach of the Year Award
Tweets of the Day
👏👏👏 @CoachAllenIU #IUFB pic.twitter.com/F83d0HHmFT— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 5, 2021
Never stop fighting. 😤 pic.twitter.com/RTkdbhVd09— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 5, 2021
Another First-Team Preseason All-America honor for #IUBase’s @Grantr_1! pic.twitter.com/wguokvyv9r— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) January 5, 2021
Work to win the moment. It's good to be back. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/IdKRpWSWre— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) January 5, 2021
7 Wrestlers Ranked.— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 5, 2021
Team Ranking of 30.
It's match week! pic.twitter.com/ESiVdO0R3P
By my count, six players who could have graduated this year have confirmed they're back for 2021: Michael Ziemba, Marcelino Ball, Mackenzie Nworah, Jovan Swann, Raheem Layne and Khameron Taylor. Another, Dylan Powell, had already planned to use a sixth year next year. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 5, 2021
I would like to thank Hoosier Nation for your Amazing Support this season! Our team worked so hard, sacrificed so much & accomplished so much under very difficult circumstances. I choose to focus on our future & what we are building here at Indiana. The Best is Yet to Come! #LEO— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) January 5, 2021
Headlines
Insider: For Indiana football, a season of progress leads to a year of raised expectations-- Indy Star
FSU transfer D.J. Matthews hopes to take off for IU football in 2021-- Indy Star
ALLEN NAMED A FINALIST FOR MUNGER COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD-- Hoosier Sports Report
Running it back: Whole bunch of Hoosiers announce plans to return in 2021-- Crimson Quarry
Three with Hoosier Ties Honored by SwimSwam-- IU Athletics
Richardson Earns Another Preseason First-Team All-America Accolade-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well. Eric Gordon Sr. (@EricGordonSr) and Angelo Pizzo (@Pinqball) join the show.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.