Indiana's defense struggles in Wommack's final game with Hoosiers
TAMPA -- Through seven games, Indiana's defense was among the best, not only in the Big Ten but in the country.
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack had built a defense that allowed just over 19 points per game, while recording a total of 20 takeaways. In addition, the Hoosiers have notched 23 sacks on the season, with those coming from multiple players at various positions on the field. Furthermore, the Indiana defense featured All-Americans in middle linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
And, against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Outback Bowl, Wommack, who recently accepted the position of head coach at the University of South Alabama, devised a game plan aimed at forcing the Rebels and quarterback Matt Corral into being one dimensional.
Or, so he thought.
Sadly for the Hoosiers, it didn't work as Indiana fell 26-20 in Tampa against an Ole Miss offense that was missing several of its better players.
Coming into the Outback Bowl, Corral led an Ole Miss offense that was top in the Southeastern Conference and third in the country in total offense, averaging 562.4 yards per contest. The Rebels averaged 40.7 yards per game and averaged close to 350 yards passing a game, as Corral had thrown for just under 3,000 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions prior to facing Indiana.
Against the Hoosiers, Ole Miss was without Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah, as both had opted out for the NFL, and were without Braylon Sanders and Jerrion Ealy due to injury. Moore had 100 yards or more receiving in six games and went for over 225 yards three times, while Yeboah had caught 27 balls for 524 yards and six touchdowns. Ealy had745 yards on 147 touches this season, while Sanders has 15 receptions for an average of 25 yards per catch.
However, none of it mattered, as Ole Miss did exactly what Wommack had told the media they would look to do prior to Saturday -- get the ball to other playmakers.
"I go back to that LSU game and you have two featured players not in that game and they found ways to get other guys into that game. We have a plan, but they have a long list of explosive playmakers they can get the ball to, and you have to be prepared for it,” Wommack said.
Wommack previously admitted he does believe there are some wrinkles in the Indiana defense that will help the Hoosiers.
“I do think, structurally, there’s some things that we do that we can take advantage of when I’m seeing them on film to this point. We are a hungry defense and we’ve got a group of guys that really believe in one another and believe in their abilities to make plays both individually and collectively,” Wommack said.
When the dust settled, however, it was Ole Miss that got the best of the Indiana defense, torching the unit for 493 yards of total offense, as Corral was 31-of-45 for 346 yards through the air en route to being named the Outback Bowl MVP.
Indiana coach Tom Allen told the media after the game the tempo of Ole Miss created many issues for the Hoosiers.
"To me the tempo is really the hardest part. We rely so much on disguising things. It's hard to do that because you're just trying to get lined up to play a snap. You have to give them different looks, different things to be able to match up with them. Yeah, I just thought they were finding holes, going fast, and they do. Takeaways... They were trying to keep us from having chances to do that. There wasn't a lot of those. We had more opportunities in the first half I thought to get some of those. Some RPOs early on, hard to play the way we play. But in some ways I know we still -- that last drive is kind of the one. Gosh, can't give that long pass play up. Just had a mistake there from one of our better players," Allen said, referring to a pass from Corral to J.R. Plumlee that went for 44 yards before Reese Taylor came up with a touchdown saving tackle.
Allen also told the media that despite the tempo and heat, Indiana competed.
"At the same time I thought the guys competed. There was no question. Tempo with the heat, a tough combination. You got to play a lot of guys, got to fight through it. But we just needed one more takeaway, needed a takeaway. Not having any, it's just not how we've been successful. Whether it's a bowl game or regular season game, you got a formula for success. When you don't stick with that formula, oftentimes you don't get what you want," Allen said.
McFadden, who finished with six total tackles, five solo stops, two tackles for a loss and a sack, admitted the heat zapped the Hoosiers.
"I think that definitely played a factor in the game. I saw a lot of guys tightening up towards the end of the game. Some even towards the middle of the game. Yeah, it was tough to get subs in. Yeah, they were definitely moving in on us, going fast. We kind of knew they were going to do that. We practiced to prepare, but there wasn't really much we could do to prepare for the heat, the exhaustion and fatigue at the end," McFadden said.
He also stated the grass field at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium had an impact on Indiana's tackling.
"I don't know the number, but there were quite a few missed tackles. I think the grass conditions played a bit of a factor in that. It's also guys getting their cleats in the ground when they're going tempo, getting set up to make a play," McFadden said.
The Indiana defense was led by junior safety Jamar Johnson, who had nine total tackles, including a career high eight solo stops. Junior cornerback Jaylin Williams matched a career high with seven total tackles and six solo tackles, while junior safety Devon Matthews recorded six tackles. Junior linebacker Cam Jones added five tackles, his third sack of the season, one TFL and one pass breakup and junior cornerback Reese Taylor added four solo stops and a pair of pass deflections.
