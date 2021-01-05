TAMPA -- Through seven games, Indiana's defense was among the best, not only in the Big Ten but in the country. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack had built a defense that allowed just over 19 points per game, while recording a total of 20 takeaways. In addition, the Hoosiers have notched 23 sacks on the season, with those coming from multiple players at various positions on the field. Furthermore, the Indiana defense featured All-Americans in middle linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen. And, against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Outback Bowl, Wommack, who recently accepted the position of head coach at the University of South Alabama, devised a game plan aimed at forcing the Rebels and quarterback Matt Corral into being one dimensional. Or, so he thought. Sadly for the Hoosiers, it didn't work as Indiana fell 26-20 in Tampa against an Ole Miss offense that was missing several of its better players.

Coming into the Outback Bowl, Corral led an Ole Miss offense that was top in the Southeastern Conference and third in the country in total offense, averaging 562.4 yards per contest. The Rebels averaged 40.7 yards per game and averaged close to 350 yards passing a game, as Corral had thrown for just under 3,000 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions prior to facing Indiana. Against the Hoosiers, Ole Miss was without Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah, as both had opted out for the NFL, and were without Braylon Sanders and Jerrion Ealy due to injury. Moore had 100 yards or more receiving in six games and went for over 225 yards three times, while Yeboah had caught 27 balls for 524 yards and six touchdowns. Ealy had745 yards on 147 touches this season, while Sanders has 15 receptions for an average of 25 yards per catch. However, none of it mattered, as Ole Miss did exactly what Wommack had told the media they would look to do prior to Saturday -- get the ball to other playmakers. "I go back to that LSU game and you have two featured players not in that game and they found ways to get other guys into that game. We have a plan, but they have a long list of explosive playmakers they can get the ball to, and you have to be prepared for it,” Wommack said. Wommack previously admitted he does believe there are some wrinkles in the Indiana defense that will help the Hoosiers. “I do think, structurally, there’s some things that we do that we can take advantage of when I’m seeing them on film to this point. We are a hungry defense and we’ve got a group of guys that really believe in one another and believe in their abilities to make plays both individually and collectively,” Wommack said.