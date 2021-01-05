Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 17 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Photo Courtesy: NBC Philadelphia

Sudfeld earned playing time at quarterback for the first time this season for Philadelphia in their final game against Washington on Sunday night. The former Hoosier completed 5-of-12 passes for 32 passing yards and one interception. He was also sacked twice for 16 yards. Sudfeld replaced starter Jalen Hurts at quarterback after head coach Doug Pederson decided to make the change in the fourth quarter. Prior to this game, Sudfeld had been inactive in all but one game— Week 1 against Washington, where he served as the backup quarterback behind then-starter Carson Wentz. The Eagles lost to Washington, 20-14.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Photo Courtesy: San Francisco Chronicle

Coleman played in two offensive snaps (3 percent) and 10 snaps on special teams (31 percent) for San Francisco against Seattle on Sunday afternoon. Coleman earned 28 carries for 53 rushing yards, and four catches for 34 yards with no touchdowns on the season. Coleman finished with a career-low eight games played. The carries and yardage totals are also career lows for Coleman, who finished his sixth season in the NFL.

Jordan Howard (Philadelphia Eagles)

Photo Courtesy: Bleacher Report

Howard did not receive any snaps for Philadelphia in their season finale against Washington on Sunday night. Howard played five games for the Miami Dolphins this season before being released and picked up by Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, Howard finished with 35 carries for 60 rushing yards and had one reception for negative three yards between the two franchises. Similar to Coleman, this was the worst season for Howard statistically in his fifth season in the NFL.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted just once as wide receiver for Tennessee against Houston on Sunday afternoon. The rookie played on seven offensive snaps (9 percent) and 17 snaps on special teams (51 percent) for the Titans. Westbrook-Ikhine finished with three receptions for 33 receiving yards on the season, 157 offensive snaps, and 156 special teams snaps. The Titans advanced to the playoffs, and will face Baltimore in the wild card round. The Titans defeated the Texans, 41-38.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Photo Courtesy: PFF

Thomas was targeted three times, catching one pass for a negative yard for Carolina against New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. Thomas played 41 offensive snaps (66 percent) and six snaps on special teams (26 percent) for the Panthers in this contest. On the season, Thomas played the most snaps of any tight end on their roster, catching 20 receptions for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2020. Thomas has played in every game for Carolina in his career, never missing a game in his three seasons in the NFL. The Panthers lost to the Saints, 33-7.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Photo Courtesy: Chicago Bears

Spriggs played four snaps on special teams (17 percent) for Chicago against Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. Spriggs received most of his playing time on special teams this season, playing 34 snaps across seven games compared to 70 offensive snaps he played in two games (one start). The Bears lost to the Packers, 35-16. Despite the loss, the Bears advanced to the playoffs, and will face the Saints in the wild card round.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Photo Courtesy: Washington Football Wire

Martin played four snaps on special teams (16 percent) for Washington against Philadelphia on Sunday night. Martin played in every game on special teams this season, and received snaps on offense in nine games after serving as a starter on the offensive line for the first five weeks. Washington will host Tampa Bay in the wild card round next weekend. Washington defeated the Eagles, 20-14.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Photo Courtesy: Los Angeles Chargers

Feeney played in all 71 offensive snaps and four snaps on special teams (18 percent) for Los Angeles against Kansas City. Feeney played all 1,173 offensive snaps for Los Angeles in his fourth season in the NFL. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs, 38-21.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Tennessee Titans

Saffold played 38 offensive snaps (53 percent) and four snaps on special teams (12 percent) for Tennessee against Houston on Sunday afternoon. The offensive lineman played 871 total offensive snaps and 63 snaps on special teams during the 2020 regular season. The Titans defeated the Texans, 41-38. Tennessee will face Baltimore in the playoffs in the wild card round next week.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Photo Courtesy: Cowboys Wire

Knight played in all 82 offensive snaps and five snaps on special teams (16 percent) for Dallas against New York on Sunday afternoon. Knight played across the offensive line in 11 games this season. Knight increased his role in 2020, going from seven games last season to 13 this season. Knight has now finished his second season in the NFL. The Cowboys lost to the Giants, 23-19.

Simon Stepaniak (Green Bay Packers)

Photo Courtesy: IU Athletics

Stepaniak was listed as inactive for Green Bay in their game against Chicago on Sunday afternoon. The inactive listing meant Stepaniak did not play in the regular season in 2020, his first season in the NFL. The Packers defeated the Bears, 35-16.

Tegray Scales (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Photo Courtesy: Steelers Now