Indiana senior defensive lineman Michael Ziemba announced he will be returning to IU for the 2021 season and utilize the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA.

Ziemba tweeted the news on Tuesday, followed by a comment from head coach Tom Allen, "Excited to have you back for the 2021 season! #LEO"

The Florida native has appeared in 43 games with 10 starts, totaling 54 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. He was also named the 2020 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.

The NCAA announced earlier this fall that all fall athletes would be granted another year of eligibility and the option of returning for the 2021 season, due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana finished the 2020 season with a 6-2 record and a 26-60 loss in the Outback Bowl. The Hoosiers reached a top-10 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time since 1969 and have been ranked in the top-25 for nine straight weeks, tying a program-record.

Indiana is still waiting on decisions from a handful of players and Tom Allen commented on the situation following IU's bowl loss.

“A lot of those seniors are going to make a decision, give them an opportunity to come back,” Allen said. “Some will, some won’t. We’ll know for sure here in the next couple weeks. Either way we’re going to love and support them, whatever they feel is best for them and their future, we’ll talk that through with them.”