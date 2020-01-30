News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 30

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana stalls offensively on the road in 64-49 loss to Penn State

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Penn State

Instant Reaction: No. 24 Penn State 64, Indiana 49

Heat Check: Rob Phinisee leads offensive outburst against Maryland

Rivals150 Basketball Class of 2021

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: Guards go quiet, doom IU to 64-49 defeat at Penn State -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS FALL 64-49 TO NO. 24 PSU -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana fails to answer second-half challenge, gets blown out at No. 24 Penn State -- Inside The Hall

Video: Pat Chambers, Curtis Jones react to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Indiana’s road woes continue in loss to Penn State: Good, Bad and Ugly -- The Hoosier Network

Doyel: Pacers star Victor Oladipo writes a fairy tale in first game back from injury -- Indianapolis Star

