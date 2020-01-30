Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Final box score from Indiana's loss at Penn State tonight. #iubb pic.twitter.com/g4tUe4kP9T

Victor Oladipo from deep to tie it for the @Pacers in his return to action. pic.twitter.com/hShG72sxCN

Victor Oladipo gets emotional while discussing his game-tying shot: "I just shot it, man. Mamba Mentality. That's for Kobe, GiGi, all the people that was on that helicopter. It's been a tough year, man, but tough times don't last. Tough people do." @Pacers pic.twitter.com/LlkjXhpfjo

We have officially signed former CFL cornerback Tre Roberson. 📰: https://t.co/lvtOQQb5io pic.twitter.com/27m1JMi39p

Tevin Coleman limited in return to practice; Dee Ford off injury report https://t.co/5VUSSry23W

