The Hoosier Daily: January 30
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana stalls offensively on the road in 64-49 loss to Penn State
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Penn State
Instant Reaction: No. 24 Penn State 64, Indiana 49
Heat Check: Rob Phinisee leads offensive outburst against Maryland
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Final box score from Indiana's loss at Penn State tonight. #iubb pic.twitter.com/g4tUe4kP9T— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 30, 2020
Victor Oladipo from deep to tie it for the @Pacers in his return to action. pic.twitter.com/hShG72sxCN— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020
Victor Oladipo gets emotional while discussing his game-tying shot: "I just shot it, man. Mamba Mentality. That's for Kobe, GiGi, all the people that was on that helicopter. It's been a tough year, man, but tough times don't last. Tough people do."@Pacers pic.twitter.com/LlkjXhpfjo— FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 30, 2020
We have officially signed former CFL cornerback Tre Roberson.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 30, 2020
📰: https://t.co/lvtOQQb5io pic.twitter.com/27m1JMi39p
January 29, 2020
Tevin Coleman limited in return to practice; Dee Ford off injury report https://t.co/5VUSSry23W— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Guards go quiet, doom IU to 64-49 defeat at Penn State -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS FALL 64-49 TO NO. 24 PSU -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana fails to answer second-half challenge, gets blown out at No. 24 Penn State -- Inside The Hall
Video: Pat Chambers, Curtis Jones react to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall
Indiana’s road woes continue in loss to Penn State: Good, Bad and Ugly -- The Hoosier Network
Doyel: Pacers star Victor Oladipo writes a fairy tale in first game back from injury -- Indianapolis Star
