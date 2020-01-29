After showing promise on the offensive end of the floor in four of its last five games, Indiana let another vulnerable Big Ten opponent off the hook with its 64-49 loss to No. 24 Penn State on Wednesday in State College.

Penn State didn’t shoot the ball well in State College on Wednesday. Indiana head coach Archie Miller said when he looked at the Nittany Lions’ shooting percentages – 38 percent from the field, 28 percent from three and 48 percent (11-of-23) from the free throw line – he would assume his team had “a chance to hang in there.”

But Penn State caught Indiana on “an off day,” junior forward Justin Smith said after the Hoosiers shot 33 percent from the field, 18 percent from three and attempted just 10 free throws in a 64-49 loss at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.

“Offensively, we were bad,” Miller said. “We talked to the team after the game, and there’s not a whole lot to talk about other than, in the second half, we just played terrible.”

Indiana seemed to be finding its way offensively since defeating Ohio State, as the Hoosiers had shot at least 41 percent from the floor in four of their last five games, including 53 percent in the loss to Maryland on Sunday. The backcourt, in particular, seemed to be piecing itself together in terms of distributing the ball with confidence and finding its shot.

Neither was the case Wednesday, as Indiana hit 19-of-57 shots and only two threes while turning the ball over 17 times, its most in a conference game and more than its combined total of 14 against Michigan State and Maryland last week.

Most of that damage was done in the second half.