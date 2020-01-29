WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Penn State
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior forward Justin Smith and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talked to the media following Indiana's 64-49 loss at Penn State on Wednesday night.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Players
