Indiana opened up against Maryland down 12-3 on its home court Sunday. The team was on its heels for the entirety of the first half because the Terrapins converted nine 3-pointers. However, sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee led the Hoosiers on the offensive end, and they mounted what was very nearly a comeback victory.

Before tipoff, the Hoosiers were dead last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage, sitting at 29.9%

After Maryland's first four shots hit the bottom of the net — all from the 3-point line — Phinisee responded by shooting back-to-back 3-pointers for himself that kept Indiana from falling apart early. His first came a little more than four minutes into the game when he threw a swing pass to junior guard Al Durham and proceeded to settle himself beyond the arc, offset behind a screen from redshirt junior Joey Brunk.

Phinisee was on the right wing, immediately got the pass back from Durham and hit from deep. On the next possession, he dribbled the ball up the court before the ball made its way to freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in the paint. He was smothered by the Maryland defense, but Phinisee made himself available in the exact same spot as his previous shot. Jackson-Davis found him, and the point guard sunk the shot.