TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 29th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Spencer Glass has been named to the @HermannTrophy Watch List. #IUMS https://t.co/ja7UuQMD66 pic.twitter.com/Cs1PGR8gPv

⏰ TIME CHANGE ⏰ Our Tuesday game against Illinois has been moved to a 9 p.m. tip with it shown on either ESPN or ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/nhOFjWWsaq

Sam Travis with the invite to Seattle’s Spring Training #iubase | @ProBallHoosiers https://t.co/J6bxA7gHmM

The Life Growin Up Wasn’t Easy So I Wear It As A Sleeve 🦅 BelieveIn3 #LEO pic.twitter.com/ZtkQDtL9qi

#IUSD is well represented on the @USASwimming national teams! pic.twitter.com/bZyk1Yr6JA

These teams went 📈 10 teams went from unranked in preseason to ranked in the final AP Poll this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/mjqwoUvXSi

IU wrestling looks to pick up first win in matches with Northwestern, Penn State Saturday-- Indiana Daily Student

JACKSON-DAVIS ONE OF 10 ON KARL MALONE WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.



