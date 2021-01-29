 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 29th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-29 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 29th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Tom Allen ready to 'chase' in 2021

In the midst of inconsistency, Khristian Lander's trajectory is ascending

Quinn Buckner reacts to College Basketball HOF induction for 1975-76 team

Trayce Jackson-Davis among 10 finalists for Karl Malone Award

Warren looks to build relationships as new defensive coordinator

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Indiana's 1975-76 men’s basketball team inducted into college Hall of Fame — virtually-- Indy Star

NO. 16 IU WOMEN FALTER AFTER FAST START-- Hoosier Sports Report

JACKSON-DAVIS ONE OF 10 ON KARL MALONE WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU football position review: Offensive line-- Crimson Quarry

IU wrestling looks to pick up first win in matches with Northwestern, Penn State Saturday--Indiana Daily Student

IUWS Welcomes Jamie Gerstenberg to 2021 Signing Class-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup     

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}