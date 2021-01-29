TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 29th

The Hoosier Daily: January 29th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tom Allen ready to 'chase' in 2021
In the midst of inconsistency, Khristian Lander's trajectory is ascending
Quinn Buckner reacts to College Basketball HOF induction for 1975-76 team
Trayce Jackson-Davis among 10 finalists for Karl Malone Award
Warren looks to build relationships as new defensive coordinator
Tweets of the Day
👀 Top 10. Congrats, @TrayceJackson!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 28, 2021
More: https://t.co/kZYzd8tHuu pic.twitter.com/Y2ndnd5UEL
Spencer Glass has been named to the @HermannTrophy Watch List. #IUMS https://t.co/ja7UuQMD66 pic.twitter.com/Cs1PGR8gPv— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) January 28, 2021
⏰ TIME CHANGE ⏰— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 29, 2021
Our Tuesday game against Illinois has been moved to a 9 p.m. tip with it shown on either ESPN or ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/nhOFjWWsaq
Sam Travis with the invite to Seattle’s Spring Training #iubase | @ProBallHoosiers https://t.co/J6bxA7gHmM— iubase.com (@iubase17) January 29, 2021
The Life Growin Up Wasn’t Easy So I Wear It As A Sleeve 🦅 BelieveIn3 #LEO pic.twitter.com/ZtkQDtL9qi— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) January 28, 2021
#IUSD is well represented on the @USASwimming national teams! pic.twitter.com/bZyk1Yr6JA— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 28, 2021
These teams went 📈— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 28, 2021
10 teams went from unranked in preseason to ranked in the final AP Poll this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/mjqwoUvXSi
Headlines
Indiana's 1975-76 men’s basketball team inducted into college Hall of Fame — virtually-- Indy Star
NO. 16 IU WOMEN FALTER AFTER FAST START-- Hoosier Sports Report
JACKSON-DAVIS ONE OF 10 ON KARL MALONE WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football position review: Offensive line-- Crimson Quarry
IU wrestling looks to pick up first win in matches with Northwestern, Penn State Saturday--Indiana Daily Student
IUWS Welcomes Jamie Gerstenberg to 2021 Signing Class-- IU Athletics
