When Khristian Lander announced he would be reclassifying and coming to campus a year early, there was much speculation regarding his role. Lander is as talented as players come, but skipping a whole year of development and experience put him in a much deeper hole than most freshmen.

Unsurprisingly, Lander struggled in the early stages of the season. He found it difficult to get off the bench in bigger games due to defensive struggles and shot selection.

In non-conference play, Lander shot a miserable 4-for-17 from three-point range and had eight turnovers in 83 minutes. Archie Miller pumped the brakes on the Lander train in conference play, and it has been for the benefit of his young star.

Lander has taken the court in just 37 minutes of Big Ten play and in those minutes, he is 4-for-7 from three with just a single turnover