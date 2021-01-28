Since taking over the reigns in 2016, Allen has kicked off each season with one word to define the year, a tactic he got from Jon Gordon, author of One Word That Will Change Your Life.

For Allen, however, the choosing of one word predates his time at Indiana, as he told the media Jan. 27, that it is something he and has family have done for years.

"I begin that process after bowl game and spend a lot of time, read a lot of books and try to grow in that regard, spend time praying about it and that one word means a lot to me. The one word I chose for our team, I personalize it for myself and that one word becomes my word for the year. I have done this with my family well before I became coach at Indiana. We pick a word and then have a song or verse or definition around that. Very important," Allen said.

In 2020, the Hoosiers posted three wins over Top 25 programs and made a quick jump through the rankings and the Big Ten standings, as well as making back-to-back January bowl games.

With a 6-2 record, Allen notes there is still plenty of work to be done for Indiana, and that is why he chose the word 'Chase' this season.

"For me it is about chasing greatness, and we are chasing after some things here at a high level. We are chasing a Big Ten championship. You want to chase greatness on a daily basis," Allen said. "You cannot be worried or anxious about the future that you cannot control, but I want guys to chase the greatness in their heart.

"That one word is very powerful and we talk about the definition all spring and chase after being great.".