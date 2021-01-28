"Coach Knight told the crowd on our senior night, 'Take a look at this group because you'll never see another one like it again.' And for many people, that is in fact the case," Buckner told Clark Kellogg during the induction ceremony. "The bond that is developed. It was love from one another, regardless of where you're from, under these circumstances, they stood up for you, you stood up for them, those are the things you take with you."

Each team was represented from someone associated with the program at that time, and for Indiana it was the floor general of the Bob Knight offense, Quinn Buckner.

The 2020 class featured the 1964 UCLA Bruins and the 1966 Texas Western Miners to go along with the IU undefeated team.

After a long wait, the 1975-76 Indiana basketball team has now joined a distinct group of all-time greats as it was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Indiana came into the 75-76 season after a 31-1 record the prior year. With a roster that was almost made up of the same group, Buckner and the Hoosiers had one goal in mind, and that was to win a National Championship.

"There was a clear mission of what we were trying to get accomplished, and we were determined to try to do that," Buckner said. "As a senior, this is your last shot. Whatever motivation you had as a junior is different. You know as a senior, this is it. We were mentally prepared to do what we had to do and thankfully we were able to do it. Coach Knight, as he was about many things, was on point.

"He was extraordinarily bright. He was who you may say was maniacal about things, but it was about the details of being successful and making sure your preparation for that success was paramount to anything you did. You take that preparation, you take that thought process through life, you have a chance to be successful. That's what I take from that."

That season, Indiana was by far the most talented team and one of the most experienced teams as well. With that much talent and a goal so high as an undefeated season and National Championship, there could have easily been friction between players and/or coaches.

"At times he (Knight) would do things where he would have the entire team, let's just say less than happy with him. It's just weird how it galvanized the unit," Buckner added. "Coach Knight managed the entire environment because he wanted as little distractions as possible because he understood what he had much more so than any of the players did. He managed that situation masterfully."

Buckner now looks back on that memorable team and roster and knows just how special they were and still are.

No other program has had an undefeated season since. And there could be quite some time before there is another one.

"That's really what we were made of. We're very competitive. We were very mild-mannered off the court, if you will, but on the court, we were a very competitive group."

You can rewatch the entire ceremony here.