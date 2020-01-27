The Hoosier Daily: January 27
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Indiana's loss to Maryland "stings" now, will in retrospect too
Last-minute mishaps against Maryland leave Indiana short on the scoreboard
WATCH: Indiana introduces Kevin Wright, Jason Jones
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to 77-76 loss to Maryland
Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to Indiana's loss to Maryland
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU— TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020
FINAL: No. 17 Maryland wins 77-76.— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) January 26, 2020
Things getting crazy postgame....Jalen Smith barks at the boo-ing Hoosier fans. Turgeon rips him off the court. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/mNxUCQ0kcP
Let’s go Hoosiers!! 🔴⚪️#L3AL #Galloway pic.twitter.com/gbbcwpXthM— btown@l3alfam (@btownl3alfam1) January 26, 2020
I want to sincerely apologize to all the Indiana’s fans and players for how I acted at the end of the game. I let my emotions get the best of me and it won’t happen again. I have nothing but respect for all Indiana’s fans and players. Please forgive me and I wish you all the best— Jalen Smith (@JalenSmith2000) January 26, 2020
Final box score from Indiana's 77-76 loss to No. 17 Maryland on Sunday #iubb pic.twitter.com/FNN2OHFCNd— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 26, 2020
Indiana defensive end target Jalen Mayala will announce his commitment tomorrow. He was at Indiana today for his official visit. The other two DE targets have committed elsewhere. #iufb https://t.co/X3hEu2mC0u— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 26, 2020
Our thanks to @TaylorRLehman for joining the show to discuss how good are the Hoosiers right now and to preview today’s game against Maryland. #iubbhttps://t.co/dhIoRvI7Wy— Sideline Sports Show (@DCandBrice) January 26, 2020
Doyel: This IU basketball loss was hard on Archie Miller. Then he heard about Kobe Bryant. -- Indianapolis Star
Insider: Hoosiers were the team Archie Miller dreams of — till last 68 seconds -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS FALL TO NO. 17 MARYLAND, 77-76 -- Hoosier Sports Report
For Indiana, this loss is going to ‘really, really sting’ -- The Athletic
Indiana falters down the stretch, unable to capitalize on late lead against Maryland -- Inside The Hall
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Maryland -- Inside The Hall
IU men’s basketball stunned by No. 17 Maryland in 77-76 loss -- Indiana Daily Student
Jerome Hunter shows signs of improvement in loss to No. 17 Maryland -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana misses huge opportunity with narrow loss to Maryland, but there is reason for optimism -- The Hoosier Network
Video: Mark Turgeon reacts to win at Indiana -- Inside The Hall
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Maryland -- Inside The Hall
Maryland's Furious Last-Minute Comeback Stuns Indiana -- Hoosier Maven
