{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 27

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana's loss to Maryland "stings" now, will in retrospect too

Last-minute mishaps against Maryland leave Indiana short on the scoreboard

WATCH: Indiana introduces Kevin Wright, Jason Jones

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to 77-76 loss to Maryland

Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to Indiana's loss to Maryland

Instant Reaction: No. 17 Maryland 77, Indiana 76

Doyel: This IU basketball loss was hard on Archie Miller. Then he heard about Kobe Bryant. -- Indianapolis Star

Insider: Hoosiers were the team Archie Miller dreams of — till last 68 seconds -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS FALL TO NO. 17 MARYLAND, 77-76 -- Hoosier Sports Report

For Indiana, this loss is going to ‘really, really sting’ -- The Athletic

Indiana falters down the stretch, unable to capitalize on late lead against Maryland -- Inside The Hall

Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Maryland -- Inside The Hall

IU men’s basketball stunned by No. 17 Maryland in 77-76 loss -- Indiana Daily Student

Jerome Hunter shows signs of improvement in loss to No. 17 Maryland -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana misses huge opportunity with narrow loss to Maryland, but there is reason for optimism -- The Hoosier Network

Video: Mark Turgeon reacts to win at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Maryland -- Inside The Hall

Maryland's Furious Last-Minute Comeback Stuns Indiana -- Hoosier Maven

