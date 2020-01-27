Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU

FINAL: No. 17 Maryland wins 77-76. Things getting crazy postgame....Jalen Smith barks at the boo-ing Hoosier fans. Turgeon rips him off the court. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/mNxUCQ0kcP

I want to sincerely apologize to all the Indiana’s fans and players for how I acted at the end of the game. I let my emotions get the best of me and it won’t happen again. I have nothing but respect for all Indiana’s fans and players. Please forgive me and I wish you all the best

Final box score from Indiana's 77-76 loss to No. 17 Maryland on Sunday #iubb pic.twitter.com/FNN2OHFCNd

Indiana defensive end target Jalen Mayala will announce his commitment tomorrow. He was at Indiana today for his official visit. The other two DE targets have committed elsewhere. #iufb https://t.co/X3hEu2mC0u

