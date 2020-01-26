WATCH: Indiana introduces Kevin Wright, Jason Jones
Indiana introduces former IMG Academy head coach and new tight ends coach Kevin Wright and former FAU secondary coach and new safeties coach Jason Jones to the media before the Indiana basketball game against Maryland in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday.
Hear what they had to say in the video below.
