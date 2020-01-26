As Indiana searched for its second straight win over a top-25 opponent in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to carry momentum into a two-game road stretch, the Hoosiers dropped the ball in the final six minutes, particularly the final two. Because of that, Indiana will look back on the loss as one that got away come Tournament time.

Maryland celebrates its 77-76 win over Indiana after Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis missed a layup at the buzzer on Sunday. (USA Today Images)

Indiana’s offense, for the most part, had begun to find its footing after its near-loss to Northwestern, with a hiccup at Rutgers, head coach Archie Miller said last week. There seemed to be a cohesion in the offensive and defensive efforts that had seemed like the same polar ends of two magnets before the home win over then-No. 11 Ohio State. Indiana looked as good on offense at Nebraska as it had since beating Florida State in November, and Sunday, against No. 17 Maryland, Indiana showed more of that offensive potential. Minus stronger defensive play, nearly everything that has come to be known about this Indiana team was evident against Maryland, as Indiana weathered the storm of threes rained down by Maryland in the first half, recorded just its 14th turnover against two of the better defensive teams in the conference and found ways to get inside when some things weren’t going its way in the first half. But what seemed almost uncharacteristic about the way Indiana handled itself against Maryland was not coming out with the win when it owned a six-point lead inside the final two minutes. And the Hoosiers will likely wish they could have the game back when they look back on the schedule in February because of it. “We did enough to win the game. We also did enough to lose it there at the end,” Miller said. “Tonight's one of those ones you're going to think back on, and it's going to really, really sting.”

The only loss that compares to the Maryland loss is the Arkansas loss, when Indiana surrendered the game in the last eight minutes after dominating the rest of the 32 minutes. While neither loss is a bad loss, they both guard Indiana from two good wins, wins the Hoosiers might need come Selection Sunday. The fact that the Maryland loss was preventable is what will separate Sunday’s loss from others. “Lack of communication down the stretch,” sophomore guard Rob Phinisee said about what went wrong Sunday. “I know there were a couple of mishaps that happened with ball screen coverage where they got a couple of open rolls. Really, we just have to settle down on defense and lock up.” To breakdown the lapses in communication, Jalen Smith’s final bucket to give Maryland its late lead resulted in a high screen by Smith, who broke for the bucket afterwards, while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Devonte Green doubled Anthony Cowan. Justin Smith was not aware of Jalen Smith and was late in cutting him off, giving Jalen Smith an easy bucket.

The last three B1G games played have all come down to the final seconds.



No. 17 @TerrapinHoops gets the dramatic victory to open Sunday's action. pic.twitter.com/ea9WshY74N — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 26, 2020