WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to 77-76 loss to Maryland
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior guard Devonte Green, sophomore guard Rob Phinisee and redshirt freshman Jerome Hunter talked to the media after losing to No. 17 Maryland, 77-76, in Bloomington on Sunday.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Players
