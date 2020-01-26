News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 14:54:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to 77-76 loss to Maryland

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, senior guard Devonte Green, sophomore guard Rob Phinisee and redshirt freshman Jerome Hunter talked to the media after losing to No. 17 Maryland, 77-76, in Bloomington on Sunday.

Hear what they had to say in the videos below.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Archie Miller

Players

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}