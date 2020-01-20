News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 20

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana wins on the road, carried by offense versus Nebraska

KenPom Review: Nebraska

Lineup Watch: at Nebraska

NCAA Outlook: January 19

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU FOOTBALL MAKES STAFF CHANGES OFFICIAL -- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosiers to 14 Wins Five Weeks Faster than 2019, But Now Face Unforgiving Gauntlet -- The Daily Hoosier

IU Crimson all-girl cheerleading falls short at National Championships -- Indiana Daily Student

