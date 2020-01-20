The Hoosier Daily: January 20
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana wins on the road, carried by offense versus Nebraska
Tweets of the Day
Congratulations @CoachTee34! #IUFB— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 19, 2020
📝 https://t.co/bKLWYrGL0h pic.twitter.com/sDYATEWCWx
Former Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough and running back Tevin Coleman will compete against each other in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs and 49ers respectively. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 20, 2020
Indiana’s @Archie_Miller in attendance at tonight’s Moeller-Hughes game. #LetsGoBigMoe— Barrett Cohen (@Barrett_Cohen) January 20, 2020
Headlines
IU FOOTBALL MAKES STAFF CHANGES OFFICIAL -- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers to 14 Wins Five Weeks Faster than 2019, But Now Face Unforgiving Gauntlet -- The Daily Hoosier
IU Crimson all-girl cheerleading falls short at National Championships -- Indiana Daily Student
