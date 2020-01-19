Indiana had their most efficient offensive performance since December 13th, Indiana’s last match-up with Nebraska. Indiana finished the contest with an effective field goal percentage of 57.4%, the highest total since the Hoosiers victory over Florida State.

One of the biggest changes to the Hoosiers offense was their proficiency from behind the arc. Indiana relied heavily on the three-point shot, totaling their second highest three-point attempt percentage of the season at 42.6% while knocking down eight threes on the night.

Indiana has been a team that wants to play through the paint, but their lack of floor spacing had made that strategy difficult. Yet with Indiana able to knock down their shots from the outside, room opened for the Hoosiers on the inside. Indiana totaled 40 points in the paint, led by the 18 from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 16 from Joey Brunk.

Indiana showed they have the pieces required to spread the floor last night but doing so on a consistent basis has eluded the Hoosiers so far this season.