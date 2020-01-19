Each day between now and Selection Sunday, TheHoosier.com will provide a daily NCAA Tournament Outlook in the form of NET, KenPom and ESPN BPI rankings.

The NCAA adopted the NET Rankings last season to help the Selection Committee with their decision-making in March.

Keep in mind, the B1G has never received more than eight NCAA Tournament bids, and that only happened once (2019).

The Big Ten is currently a top-two conference depending on the metric referenced, and the conference could be in line for a record nine bids if the decisions were made today.

With that in mind, here is TheHoosier.com's NCAA Tournament Outlook for the Hoosiers for January 19, 2020.

Teams are listed by NET in parentheses. KenPom ranks are listed following, (KP-XX).

Obviously, there is no such thing as a sure-thing, which is why Ohio State (55) and Minnesota (61) made the Tournament in 2019 despite ranking behind Nebraska (48), Penn State (50), and Indiana (54). Any team listed at 45 or higher in the NET is given the "Danger Zone" designation for this reason.



