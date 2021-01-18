TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 18th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Another thing to note about the man IU is set to hire as defensive coordinator, Charlton Warren: He's a recruiter. #iufb https://t.co/bvsBOWW6ii

James Blackmon Jr. is tearing it up in Turkey. One of the best 3-point shooters in the world. Could help many NBA teams out! pic.twitter.com/Hqxb8vzsHU

125 | Another victory for @jamoran125 . He wins by decision, 4-1. pic.twitter.com/ebFhJkOKBF

Unexpected Time Off Gives Hoosiers Opportunity to Refresh-- IU Athletics

Report: Indiana hires Charlton Warren as new defensive coordinator, adding experience as defensive backs coach, recruiter-- The Hoosier Network

