TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 18th

The Hoosier Daily: January 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Hoosiers have much needed time off before grueling stretch
2020 Season in Review: Indiana offensive line
Tweets of the Day
Another thing to note about the man IU is set to hire as defensive coordinator, Charlton Warren:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 17, 2021
He's a recruiter. #iufb https://t.co/bvsBOWW6ii
James Blackmon Jr. is tearing it up in Turkey. One of the best 3-point shooters in the world. Could help many NBA teams out! pic.twitter.com/Hqxb8vzsHU— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) January 18, 2021
💪🤓 #IUMS pic.twitter.com/m7eRgFpHvf— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) January 17, 2021
125 | Another victory for @jamoran125.— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 17, 2021
He wins by decision, 4-1. pic.twitter.com/ebFhJkOKBF
#iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/7AlGP7EOe7— iubase.com (@iubase17) January 18, 2021
Headlines
IU football filling defensive coordinator spot with Georgia DBs coach Charlton Warren-- Indy Star
IU wrestling falls 32-6 to Michigan in Ann Arbor-- Indiana Daily Student
Report: Indiana hires Charlton Warren as new defensive coordinator, adding experience as defensive backs coach, recruiter-- The Hoosier Network
Unexpected Time Off Gives Hoosiers Opportunity to Refresh-- IU Athletics
