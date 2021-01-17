The Indiana Hoosiers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021 in Tampa.

In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, TheHoosier.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future.

Today, we take a look at the Indiana offensive line and the season that was with both a bright spot and low spot, as well as a look to the future.