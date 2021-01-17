Indiana has its first break in what has been one of the most difficult schedules in the country, and it comes at a good time.

According to KenPom, IU's strength of schedule ranks No. 17 in the country and that included playing five of seven non-conference games against high-major and power-5 programs.

Indiana currently sits at 8-6 (3-4) on the season following its loss to Purdue on Thursday, but now has time to regroup before getting back on the court again. The Hoosiers don't play until Jan. 21 at No. 5 Iowa.

"This is the first time all season long we have been put in this situation, where we were going to have some kind of disruption in the schedule," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "We have been pretty smooth all the way through. We don’t have another game scheduled until Iowa next Thursday."

IU was scheduled to play Michigan State on Sunday, but because of COVID issues in the Spartans' program, the game was postponed.

That comes after playing four games in 11 days, and three games in seven days.