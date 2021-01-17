TheHoosier - Sources confirm Charlton Warren is set to be new DC

It may have taken some time, but Tom Allen has found his next defensive coordinator and it is someone from outside the Indiana program.

According to several published reports on Sunday and a source who confirmed the news to TheHoosier.com, Indiana will hire Charlton Warren, of the University of Georgia, as defensive coordinator. Warren, spent the last two seasons as Georgia's defensive backs coach. He will replace former defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who became the head coach at the University of South Alabama.

Warren has served as an assistant coach at several schools, including the University of North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.

The announcement comes on the heels of Allen telling the media recently that he was still looking for the "right fit" as a defensive coordinator.

“The No. 1 objective is to find a guy that’s the best fit,” Allen said. “If he happens to be a linebackers coach, yeah, that would be very convenient and an easy transition that we would plug him in right there. If he’s not, then we would look at adjusting our staff. We could just move guys around. We have multiple guys that could coach multiple positions.”