TheHoosier - Sources confirm Charlton Warren is set to be new DC

Sources confirm Charlton Warren is set to be new DC
It may have taken some time, but Tom Allen has found his next defensive coordinator and it is someone from outside the Indiana program.
According to several published reports on Sunday and a source who confirmed the news to TheHoosier.com, Indiana will hire Charlton Warren, of the University of Georgia, as defensive coordinator. Warren, spent the last two seasons as Georgia's defensive backs coach. He will replace former defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who became the head coach at the University of South Alabama.
Warren has served as an assistant coach at several schools, including the University of North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.
The announcement comes on the heels of Allen telling the media recently that he was still looking for the "right fit" as a defensive coordinator.
“The No. 1 objective is to find a guy that’s the best fit,” Allen said. “If he happens to be a linebackers coach, yeah, that would be very convenient and an easy transition that we would plug him in right there. If he’s not, then we would look at adjusting our staff. We could just move guys around. We have multiple guys that could coach multiple positions.”
The Georgia native played college football at the Air Force Academy and spent a decade on active reserve with the United States Air Force. He got his coaching start at the Air Force Academy as a graduate assistant.
He will take over a 4-2-5 defense that was among the nation's best and the Big Ten's best when it came to takeaways. The defense also brings back several key pieces including All-Americans linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
"I want a guy who can come in here and run this system. We are not changing our defense. This is what we do. This is our Indiana football defensive system that I believe in and we've built here over the years," Allen said. "I'm involved in every single meeting and I don't tell that coordinator what to call on game day, but all those decisions, I am involved in all those things. We are going to find the best guy that best fits with us and the guy that I feel like is best to allow us to continue this defense.
