TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 7th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Every team needs a glue guy. @RaceThompson1 is exactly that for @IndianaMBB . His teammates and coaching staff love to see it, too, especially after the way his career started. Full @BTNJourney feature ➡ https://t.co/LVAyR4lRNc Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/hrurDtXS4n

All we do is win, win, win! #IUSD pic.twitter.com/bGvgqFuXqD

Weight Throw | 🥇 Nick Lane 🥇 Making his season debut, @ANickLane is the winner with a mark of 20.32m (66’ 8”)! 👏 #IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UgiJ4j3ocO

NOTES: Indiana and No. 8/8 Iowa Set for Sunday Showdown-- IU Athletics

No. 17 IU Travels To Iowa On Sunday-- IU Athletics

IU looking to come out on right side of close games-- The Herald Bulletin

Iowa at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller @ATTACKbball co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.