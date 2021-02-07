TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 7th

The Hoosier Daily: February 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Outlook 2021: Biggest Questions for Big Ten East Teams
Jaylin Williams arrested on OWI, endangerment charges
Tweets of the Day
Every team needs a glue guy.@RaceThompson1 is exactly that for @IndianaMBB.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 6, 2021
His teammates and coaching staff love to see it, too, especially after the way his career started.
Full @BTNJourney feature ➡ https://t.co/LVAyR4lRNc
Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/hrurDtXS4n
All we do is win, win, win! #IUSD pic.twitter.com/bGvgqFuXqD— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 6, 2021
Mile | Hoosiers go 1️⃣-2️⃣-3️⃣— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 6, 2021
🥇 Cooper Williams - 4:03.86
🥈 Dustin Horter - 4:09.30
🥉 Nick Couyoumjian - 4:09.46#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/vtMTo2jAXr
Got. It. Done. 👏 pic.twitter.com/xFSdWuEOyI— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) February 7, 2021
Weight Throw | 🥇 Nick Lane 🥇— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 6, 2021
Making his season debut, @ANickLane is the winner with a mark of 20.32m (66’ 8”)! 👏#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UgiJ4j3ocO
🔜 Iowa City. #iuwbb | #DoTheWork— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 6, 2021
Headlines
'Driven' Race Thompson proving an indispensable piece for IU basketball moving forward-- Indy Star
IU BASKETBALL TAKES STEPS FORWARD, BACK IN BIG TEN PLAY-- Hoosier Sports Report
Iowa at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
IU looking to come out on right side of close games-- The Herald Bulletin
IU men’s golf wins 2021 Big Ten Match Play Championship against Iowa-- Indiana Daily Student
No. 17 IU Travels To Iowa On Sunday-- IU Athletics
NOTES: Indiana and No. 8/8 Iowa Set for Sunday Showdown-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller @ATTACKbball co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
