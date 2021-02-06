Know Your Opponent: Iowa
After back-to-back losses for Indiana, the Hoosiers are back in action and looking to get back on track as No. 8 Iowa heads into Assembly Hall on Sunday.
The Iowa Hawkeyes come in to the matchup at 13-5 (7-4) but has lost three of its last four games.
It all starts and ends with Luka Garza. The senior big averages 25.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. After scoring 20+ points in 12 of the first 13 games of the season, Garza has hit a bit of a wall as opponents continue to switch up their defense on him. In the past five games, he has scored less than 20 points in three games. His game still remains the same, however, which is a dominant post presence with a 45 percent three point shot on nearly four attempts per game.
Joe Wieskamp continues to have a stellar season as Iowa's second-leading scorer. He is averaging 14.4 points per game. He provides Iowa with great size on the wing and can play both around the perimeter as well as off of the dribble - a part of his game he continues to get better with. Wieskamp can light up the stat sheet and is one of the most lethal shooters in the country, connecting on 45 percent of his 3's with over two makes per game.
Jordan Bohannon had hit a bit of a slump over the previous three games - just 17 total points in that span - before his outbreak of 18 points against Ohio State. Bohannon is a big shot maker but had struggled from three over that span, going just 3-of-16 before his 4-of-5 performance against OSU. He remains a great floor leader for Iowa, however, with a 3.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.
CJ Fredrick comes in as a bit of a question mark. He has been dealing with a leg injury for most of the past month and missed Iowa's game against OSU on Thursday. He is a critical part of Iowa's offense, however, as a 50 percent three point shooter. Fredrick is limited to just being a three point shooter off of the catch, but provides Iowa with extra floor spacing and another shooter around Garza.
Finally, Jack Nunge comes off of the bench as a reserve big man behind Garza and is more of a traditional forward playing around the paint. He can easily spark runs for Iowa with his energy and toughness. He is averaging 15 points and 7 rebounds in the last two games. Connor McCaffery is a do-it-all wing who is second on the team in assists at 4.2 per game and plays his role perfectly and allows the backcourt of Bohannon, Fredrick and Wieskamp to all play off of the ball. He is limited as a scorer, however.
Iowa Projected Starters:
G - Jordan Bohannon (Sr; 6-1; 175)
Stats: 10.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg
G- CJ Fredrick (So; 6-3; 195)
Stats: 8.7 ppg, 2.3 apg, 50% 3pt
G - Joe Wieskamp (Jr; 6-6; 212)
Stats: 14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 45.7% 3pt
F - Connor McCaffrey (Jr; 6-5; 205)
Stats 3.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.2 apg
C - Luka Garza (Sr; 6-11; 265)
Stats: 25.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 45% 3pt
Last Meeting:
Indiana got one of the better wins in the country a few weeks ago when it traveled to Iowa City and came out with an 81-69 win over then No. 4 Iowa.
The Hoosiers played incredible defense, holding the No. 1 team in offensive efficiency to its lowest point total this year and without a made field goal for 11 minutes in the second half.
The Hoosiers outscored the Hawkeyes 37-16 in the final 12 minutes, shooting 71.4 percent (10-14) from the field while limiting Iowa to 17.6 percent (3-14) in that time.
IU was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 23 points. He was one of four Hoosiers in double figures. Rob Phinisee tied his career-high with 18 points. Indiana had 15 assists to just 8 turnovers.
Luke Garza led the way with a game-high 28 points and added 12 rebounds.
Things To Watch For Indiana:
It will come down to Iowa's role players. The Hoosiers held Jordan Bohannon to 0 points and 0-of-8 from the field in the first matchup, and Joe Wieskamp to just one point in the second half. Luka Garza will get his, but if Indiana can limit the opportunities for Iowa's role players, it will go a long way in determining the outcome.
Offensively for Indiana, a concerning trend of late has been the ability, or lack thereof, of finishing around the basket. Indiana is shooting just 40.8 percent from two point range over its last three games, compared to 53.7 percent from three in that span. Indiana can't continue to rely solely on the three and will need more from the paint in this matchup.
Iowa likes to play an uptempo pace, something IU isn't always ready to compete against. Indiana will need to keep a fast pace in this game, however, in order to see more possessions if the offensive isn't always clicking.
Game Information:
Who: Iowa (13-5; 7-4) at Indiana (9-8; 4-6)
When: Sunday, Feb. 7 @ 12:00 pm ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: Fox (Gus Johnson and Bill Raftery)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana leads the all-time series, 104-78. IU won the previous matchup, 81-69.
• Trayce Jackson-Davis is rated 4th in the KenPom National Player of the Year rankings.
• IU has made 22 of its last 41 three point attempts (53.7%).
• Luka Garza reached 2,000 points in 113 games, faster than any other Big Ten player over the last 25 years
• Luka Garza has scored in double-figures in 42 straight games.
