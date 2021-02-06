After back-to-back losses for Indiana, the Hoosiers are back in action and looking to get back on track as No. 8 Iowa heads into Assembly Hall on Sunday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes come in to the matchup at 13-5 (7-4) but has lost three of its last four games.

It all starts and ends with Luka Garza. The senior big averages 25.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. After scoring 20+ points in 12 of the first 13 games of the season, Garza has hit a bit of a wall as opponents continue to switch up their defense on him. In the past five games, he has scored less than 20 points in three games. His game still remains the same, however, which is a dominant post presence with a 45 percent three point shot on nearly four attempts per game.

Joe Wieskamp continues to have a stellar season as Iowa's second-leading scorer. He is averaging 14.4 points per game. He provides Iowa with great size on the wing and can play both around the perimeter as well as off of the dribble - a part of his game he continues to get better with. Wieskamp can light up the stat sheet and is one of the most lethal shooters in the country, connecting on 45 percent of his 3's with over two makes per game.

Jordan Bohannon had hit a bit of a slump over the previous three games - just 17 total points in that span - before his outbreak of 18 points against Ohio State. Bohannon is a big shot maker but had struggled from three over that span, going just 3-of-16 before his 4-of-5 performance against OSU. He remains a great floor leader for Iowa, however, with a 3.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

CJ Fredrick comes in as a bit of a question mark. He has been dealing with a leg injury for most of the past month and missed Iowa's game against OSU on Thursday. He is a critical part of Iowa's offense, however, as a 50 percent three point shooter. Fredrick is limited to just being a three point shooter off of the catch, but provides Iowa with extra floor spacing and another shooter around Garza.

Finally, Jack Nunge comes off of the bench as a reserve big man behind Garza and is more of a traditional forward playing around the paint. He can easily spark runs for Iowa with his energy and toughness. He is averaging 15 points and 7 rebounds in the last two games. Connor McCaffery is a do-it-all wing who is second on the team in assists at 4.2 per game and plays his role perfectly and allows the backcourt of Bohannon, Fredrick and Wieskamp to all play off of the ball. He is limited as a scorer, however.