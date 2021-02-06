 WATCH: Armaan Franklin previews Iowa, updates ankle injury
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-06 14:24:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Armaan Franklin previews Iowa, updates ankle injury

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

IU sophomore guard Armaan Franklin previews Indiana's matchup on Sunday against Iowa and provides an update on his ankle injury.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)

----

