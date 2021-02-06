TheHoosier - Jaylin Williams arrested on OWI, endangerment charges

Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as well as endangerment Saturday morning. The charges are both misdemeanors, and according to police records, Williams was arrested near Memorial Stadium on the campus of Indiana University. The cornerback was booked into Monroe County Jail at 1:33 a.m. and had his bond set at $1,000.

Williams is coming off a huge 2020 season, in which he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors, finishing with four interceptions and 30 tackles. Indiana's athletic department is aware of the arrest per a statement that was released. “Indiana University Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest of Jaylin Williams. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants," the statement reads.