The Hoosier Daily: February 7
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Indiana running back Ronnie Walker has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a source. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 6, 2020
Indiana head coach Archie Miller and assistant Tom Ostrom at @BCSAD to check out Caleb Furst tonight vs South Side! #iubb @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/BKf7cRa7wR— Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) February 7, 2020
Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al) passes Chris Lawson for third all-time in @BHSSBasketball scoring history (more than 1,481 points) with this layup in the first quarter against Martinsville tonight. #iubb pic.twitter.com/1qXweKBdFL— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) February 7, 2020
Subscribe to https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh's YouTube channel for all of our multimedia coverage of #iufb and #iubb.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 7, 2020
Check it out here. https://t.co/S052U8IkMg
Final in the Hall pic.twitter.com/4siK9emqf8— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 7, 2020
Per a release, Indiana will be honoring the 1980 Big Ten Champions team during halftime of Saturday’s game.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 6, 2020
Among the people being honored, of course, is head coach Bob Knight. Does not mean anything is guaranteed. #iubb
Forever grateful. Go Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/tqMvW8HHo4— Connor Schneider (@Schneids01) February 6, 2020
