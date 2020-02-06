While Indiana may not be the most explosive team offensively, there have been a few key strengths that they’ve been able to rely on all season long; offensive rebounding has been one of those.

The Hoosiers own an offensive rebounding percentage of 33.9% on the season, good for 28th nationally and 3rd in the Big Ten. Indiana has two players inside the top 200 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage in Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who sit at 10.4% and 11.5% respectively.

The Hoosiers have also been able to carry their rebounding success over to the defensive end of the floor, where they are holding opponents to an offensive rebounding percentage of just 23.6%, 20th nationally and tops in the Big Ten. With the two big line-up Indiana tends to utilize, winning on the boards is a must for the success of this basketball team.

Another area of strength for Indiana has been their ability to get to the free throw line, likely as a by product of just how much this team forces the ball through the paint. 55.9% of Indiana’s points on the season have come from inside the arc, the 43rd highest total in the country.

As a result of that, the Hoosiers have made a living at the line, recording a free throw rate of 42.4% on the season, leading to over 22% of their points on the season coming from the foul line, the second highest total in the Big Ten.