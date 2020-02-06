Coyle and Leary: Dick Vitale, Greg Murray, Taylor Lehman
SPECIAL OFFERS: Buy one month, get two free OR receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription
Jim Coyle and Todd Leary welcomed ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale onto their show Thursday morning, as well as IU Athletics broadcaster Greg Murray and TheHoosier.com reporter Taylor Lehman to discuss the upcoming Indiana-Purdue men's basketball matchup, the Indiana-Maryland women's basketball game Thursday, preview the baseball season and discuss Indiana football signings, as well as some breaking news.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.