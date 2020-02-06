News More News
HOTH: Purdue, National Signing Day, Recruiting bits

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart sat down to react to Purdue's 19 three-pointers against Iowa and what that means for Indiana's game against the Boilermakers on Saturday. The duo went in-depth on where Indiana is during the bye week and how it got there, as well as what this weekend might entail for the rivalry game.

Lehman and Baumgart also touched on Indiana football's 2020 signing class after National Signing Day, Ronnie Walker's intent to transfer and the latest in Indiana basketball's recruiting efforts.


{{ article.author_name }}