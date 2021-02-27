TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 27th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

First 800m at #B1GTF Championships? Not a problem for Nick Couyoumjian because he's headed to the finals. 🙌 @nickcouyoumjian | #IUTF ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UEXT97E9Ny

Women's Mile | Hoosiers in the final x2! Jenna Barker is taking a trip to the final with a time of 4:47.66! #IUTF | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/VpedEGjatO

#AGTG These Are My Top Ten Programs In My Recruitment. Recruitment Still 100% Open. **All credentials to @SleeperAth1etes for the nice picture of me. ** pic.twitter.com/8RGCFdcsne

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

