TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 27th

The Hoosier Daily: February 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐎 𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐎. 💪#CHASE pic.twitter.com/tbUz8xnIwy— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 26, 2021
Hoosiers with the win! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/QbVqOrw8lC— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) February 26, 2021
First 800m at #B1GTF Championships? Not a problem for Nick Couyoumjian because he's headed to the finals. 🙌@nickcouyoumjian | #IUTF ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UEXT97E9Ny— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 26, 2021
⏭️ Saturday in Columbus #iuwbb | #DoTheWork— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 26, 2021
Women's Mile | Hoosiers in the final x2!— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 26, 2021
Jenna Barker is taking a trip to the final with a time of 4:47.66! #IUTF | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/VpedEGjatO
#AGTG These Are My Top Ten Programs In My Recruitment. Recruitment Still 100% Open.— Omar Graham Jr. (@OGrahamjr) February 27, 2021
**All credentials to @SleeperAth1etes for the nice picture of me. ** pic.twitter.com/8RGCFdcsne
Headlines
ONCE ‘FRACTURED’ HOOSIER TEAM SEEKS TO STICK TOGETHER VS. NO. 3 MICHIGAN-- Hoosier Sports Report
Michigan at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
3 things to watch for Saturday when No. 7 IU men’s soccer plays Northwestern-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Diving Scores Big on Friday-- IU Athletics
Indiana Volleyball Travels to Purdue for Second Match of the Week-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
