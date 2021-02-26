The 2022 recruiting web from Indiana University has, again made its way to the sunshine state of Florida, with Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge, of Clearwater International Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound inside linebacker, who is originally form Montreal, Quebec, Canada is high on the Hoosiers, telling TheHoosier.com that Indiana is in his top eight of schools that have offered.

That top eight include Indiana, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, Howard, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Kolegne says that Indiana became one of his top schools as the result of his relationship with then defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and has continued with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.

"The Hoosiers are there because I had a strong relationship with Coach Wommack and when he left, the day they hired Coach Warren, I spoke to him and since then I'm talking to him frequently. I've a great relationship with him and he has great plans for me at Indiana. I also have a great relationship with Coach Allen," he said.