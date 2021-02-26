After taking two big first half leads against both Michigan State and Rutgers in back-to-back games that resulted in losses, Indiana is now searching for something to carry it through the end of the regular season.

At 12-11 (7-9) on the season, the Hoosiers are as close to the NCAA Tournament bubble as you can possibly be; a place it's all familiar with during Archie Miller's tenure.

But, in order to finally make it over the hump and find a way to be playing in March, IU needs to get back to playing the way it can.

"We're just going to have to be able to find a way to get that collectiveness back," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Things change quickly with one win and things change quickly with one loss, and I think you have to be able to balance it. Our team has to be able to take a really, really humbling game here in the second half."

Indiana, who has yet to win or lose more than two games in a row this season, takes on No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, and then two straight road games against Michigan State and Purdue to close the season.

"I think it's a learning experience hopefully as we get into this one on Saturday, it's gonna be a tough game obviously," Miller said. "We're gonna have to be a lot more tough, a lot more together, and a lot more stick to the to the script so to speak and don't panic when things don't go our way."