 Archie Miller: 'We have to find a way to get that collectiveness back'
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-26 13:54:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Archie Miller: 'We have to find a way to get that collectiveness back'

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

After taking two big first half leads against both Michigan State and Rutgers in back-to-back games that resulted in losses, Indiana is now searching for something to carry it through the end of the regular season.

At 12-11 (7-9) on the season, the Hoosiers are as close to the NCAA Tournament bubble as you can possibly be; a place it's all familiar with during Archie Miller's tenure.

But, in order to finally make it over the hump and find a way to be playing in March, IU needs to get back to playing the way it can.

"We're just going to have to be able to find a way to get that collectiveness back," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Things change quickly with one win and things change quickly with one loss, and I think you have to be able to balance it. Our team has to be able to take a really, really humbling game here in the second half."

Indiana, who has yet to win or lose more than two games in a row this season, takes on No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, and then two straight road games against Michigan State and Purdue to close the season.

"I think it's a learning experience hopefully as we get into this one on Saturday, it's gonna be a tough game obviously," Miller said. "We're gonna have to be a lot more tough, a lot more together, and a lot more stick to the to the script so to speak and don't panic when things don't go our way."

Indiana is searching for itself as one last push for an NCAA Tournament berth awaits.
Indiana is searching for itself as one last push for an NCAA Tournament berth awaits.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}