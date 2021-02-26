Wellman taking advantage of complete offseason
A season ago, Indiana strength coach Aaron Wellman was excited about getting the Hoosiers ready for a rigorous spring season in hopes of being ready mentally and physically for the upcoming 2020 season.
The ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, however, had different plans, as Indiana was forced to shelve spring drills in 2020.
What a difference a year makes, as Indiana is currently four weeks into its winter strength program and finds itself two weeks away from the start of spring practice, and Wellman, who was hired away from the New York Giants, is ready to make up for the lost time.
“We have made a lot of progress, but a lot of progress has to be made in the next two weeks before spring ball. As far as alterations based on 2020, not much was altered, thankfully, in 2021,” Wellman said.
While the virus impacted Indiana's ability to get into the weight room and work together, as the program had to cease activities several times during the 2020 season, Wellman admits that even if there was no pandemic, he would still feel behind in terms of preparing the Hoosiers.
“I do not think there is a year that I have not felt behind. I always feel like we are playing catch up because the goals we have for our players mentally, physically and physiologically are always lofty. We always feel like we are behind in some regard. This year is no different."
“Obviously, all of us as performance programs at every school feel that pressure of being behind simply because of the lost time last year. Having said that, that is behind us. All we can do is push forward. We have spring ball here in two weeks. Every day is so valuable.”
Wellman acknowledged the Covid-19 pandemic did force him and his staff to change how it approaches individual workouts and how they operate.
“Early on, we learned different ways of operating,” Wellman said. “It forces me as a coach and us as a strength and conditioning staff to just approach our job a little differently. We had a couple of times when we had a couple of weeks when we were in quarantine, we had to learn how to communicate with players when we couldn’t be there in person, how to address their needs when they’re at home from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint.”
Wellman learned that he may have been putting more stress on a player's body than necessary and realized the preseason build-up didn't require as much time as he thought it did.
“We’d be remiss as strength and conditioning coaches if we didn’t admit that we learned things physiologically about our players,” Wellman said. “Typically you have a long calendar year to get guys ready for the demands of the game. This year, that was not the case. So it forced me to think outside the box a little bit to think, how do we do a better job of every other university with the same constraints, having four or five weeks to prepare ourselves for training camp. I think we learned a lot this year that we can get a lot done, if we work smart ," Wellman said.
What hasn't changed is his general philosophy, which is to increase the speed, strength and power of athletes, their ability to change direction and do it in ways that does not put extra stress on the body.
Since the pandemic, Wellman said he has gotten better at individualizing programs for athletes.
“I got much better at watching movement, whether it’s in a controlled setting like a winter conditioning setting, an offseason setting or whether it’s in a little more chaotic environment such as gameday or practice. Watching athletes move, I locked arms with the athletes, and I want to know how they’re feeling. We’re going to prescribe a program that we think is absolutely appropriate and is the best program for that athlete, whether it’s a running , a mobility program or strength program," Wellman said. "However, I also want to know how that athlete feels when he goes to the field. Because this group of exercises we’re doing to make you more proficient at your position demands."
