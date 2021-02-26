A season ago, Indiana strength coach Aaron Wellman was excited about getting the Hoosiers ready for a rigorous spring season in hopes of being ready mentally and physically for the upcoming 2020 season.

The ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, however, had different plans, as Indiana was forced to shelve spring drills in 2020.

What a difference a year makes, as Indiana is currently four weeks into its winter strength program and finds itself two weeks away from the start of spring practice, and Wellman, who was hired away from the New York Giants, is ready to make up for the lost time.

“We have made a lot of progress, but a lot of progress has to be made in the next two weeks before spring ball. As far as alterations based on 2020, not much was altered, thankfully, in 2021,” Wellman said.

While the virus impacted Indiana's ability to get into the weight room and work together, as the program had to cease activities several times during the 2020 season, Wellman admits that even if there was no pandemic, he would still feel behind in terms of preparing the Hoosiers.

“I do not think there is a year that I have not felt behind. I always feel like we are playing catch up because the goals we have for our players mentally, physically and physiologically are always lofty. We always feel like we are behind in some regard. This year is no different."

“Obviously, all of us as performance programs at every school feel that pressure of being behind simply because of the lost time last year. Having said that, that is behind us. All we can do is push forward. We have spring ball here in two weeks. Every day is so valuable.”