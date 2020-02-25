The Hoosier Daily: February 25
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Peyton Hendershot suspended indefinitely after weekend arrest
Indiana makes strides in pitching, finding identity in Alabama
Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Penn State, looks head to Purdue, Illinois
Big Ten Power Rankings: February 24
Tweets of the Day
Indiana has suspended tight end Peyton Hendershot “immediately and indefinitely” from all team activities after his recent arrest. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 24, 2020
One of four freshman nationally to lead his team in:— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 24, 2020
🏀 Scoring
🏀 Rebounds
🏀 Field goal percentage
🏀 Free throws made
🏀 Free throws attempted
🏀 Blocked shots pic.twitter.com/zcLGlZRJXX
Nuevo podcast: Recapping a successful week for #iubb, talking NCAA Tournament (for real!) and answering reader questions: https://t.co/fXgXP0aQby— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) February 24, 2020
Never a doubt, @elijah_dunham.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 24, 2020
📝 https://t.co/b75I9DeWlj pic.twitter.com/1y5NvzRMmW
Headlines
There’s been good. There’s been bad. But it could be enough for IU basketball -- Indianapolis Star
IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 68, PENN STATE 60 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Justin Smith continues to make impact felt in Penn State win -- Inside The Hall
Cody Zeller to Represent Indiana and Charity as He Returns to Face Pacers -- The Daily Hoosier
What to Watch For: What will it take for Indiana to break losing streak against Purdue? -- The Hoosier Network
Weekend in Review: Dunham, starting pitching lead Hoosiers to dramatic 3-0 weekend -- The Hoosier Network
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.