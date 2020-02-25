Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana has suspended tight end Peyton Hendershot “immediately and indefinitely” from all team activities after his recent arrest. #iufb

One of four freshman nationally to lead his team in: 🏀 Scoring 🏀 Rebounds 🏀 Field goal percentage 🏀 Free throws made 🏀 Free throws attempted 🏀 Blocked shots pic.twitter.com/zcLGlZRJXX

Nuevo podcast: Recapping a successful week for #iubb , talking NCAA Tournament (for real!) and answering reader questions: https://t.co/fXgXP0aQby

There’s been good. There’s been bad. But it could be enough for IU basketball -- Indianapolis Star

IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 68, PENN STATE 60 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Justin Smith continues to make impact felt in Penn State win -- Inside The Hall

Cody Zeller to Represent Indiana and Charity as He Returns to Face Pacers -- The Daily Hoosier

What to Watch For: What will it take for Indiana to break losing streak against Purdue? -- The Hoosier Network

Weekend in Review: Dunham, starting pitching lead Hoosiers to dramatic 3-0 weekend -- The Hoosier Network