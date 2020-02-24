Indiana pulled out two huge wins for their tournament profile this past week, knocking off Minnesota on the road, then returning home and emerging victorious from a roller coaster of an affair on Sunday against Penn State. We talk about the results of those victories and what they say about the Hoosiers' current state of being.

The second part of the podcast is an extended Q&A session featuring listener comments and questions. We talk about Scott's state of mind, the current position of IU on the bubble, the question of starting lineup changes, and the factors that have made the last couple of weeks different from the previous couple of weeks.