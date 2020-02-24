Indian sports information director J.D. Campbell was the guest since players cannot be interviewed on their days off.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller joined IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on his weekly radio show to recap Indiana's wins at Minnesota and against Penn State and to look ahead to the Hoosiers' final two true road games at Purdue and Illinois.

Miller and Campbell touched on the following notes:

– Jerome Hunter hit "the shot of the game" against Penn State.

– The conversations Miller and Trayce Jackson-Davis had after the freshman's game at Michigan

– "(Race Thompson) has saved us in many ways."

– The team finding the value in sticking with the game and physicality for a full 40 minutes in the last week

– Looking back at the Purdue loss at home and ahead to going to Purdue

– "I don't care where we play anymore"

– How the Indiana beat has changed in Campbell's 13 years in his position

Find those updates and many more at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.