Indiana head coach Tom Allen has suspended redshirt sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot "immediately and indefinitely" from all team activities after he was arrested in Bloomington on Saturday night, the team announced via press release Monday evening.

Hendershot, who broke the single-season tight end receiving record for Indiana in 2019, was arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering and three misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.

His arrest occurred after he entered his former girlfriend's home without permission and with accusations of infidelity, retrieved her cell phone – grabbing her by the neck and shoving her against the wall in the process – and threw her phone into the kitchen, breaking the screen. He was booked into the Monroe county jail at 11:25 p.m.

The Bloomington Herald Times was the first to report Hendershot's arrest Sunday morning.

“Indiana University Athletics is aware of the arrest of redshirt sophomore Peyton Hendershot,” the athletic department stated Sunday. “IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Hendershot's arrest comes on the heels of an All-Big Ten season after 52 receptions and 622 yards broke records at Indiana and aided the Hoosiers to the Gator Bowl in Allen's third season at the helm.

Former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer made Hendershot a cornerstone for his offense at Indiana before taking the head coaching job at Fresno State in late-December, and former tight ends coach Nick Sheridan was promoted to replace DeBoer at offensive coordinator in January.