The Hoosier Daily: February 24

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana absorbs punches with physicality in win over No. 9 Penn State

Race Thompson provides toughness in Indiana's win over No. 9 Penn State

Instant Reaction: Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60

Video: Instant reaction to Indiana's win over Penn State

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 9 Penn State

WATCH: Dexter Williams, Luke Wiginton, Caleb Murphy

HENDERSHOT ARRESTED BY BPD ON MULTIPLE CHARGES -- Hoosier Sports Report

'Everybody wants to freak out.' But IU isn't. Hoosiers winning when it matters most -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: IU lightning rod Justin Smith blocks out noise, strikes against Penn State -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS BEST NO. 9 PSU, 68-60 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Justin Smith makes key defensive plays in IU’s win over No. 9 Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student

IU learns from mistakes in 68-60 win over No. 9 Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student

‘We weren’t shook’: Indiana shows grit, growth in win over No. 9 Penn State -- The Hoosier Network

Justin Smith continues to make impact felt in Penn State win -- Inside The Hall

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Penn State -- Inside The Hall

Blue-collar big Race Thompson saves Indiana from collapse -- The Athletic

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Penn State -- Inside The Hall

Video: Pat Chambers -- Inside The Hall

IU football and mens' basketball attendance trends down in 2010s -- Indiana Daily student

Pitching leads IU baseball to three wins in a row at South Alabama Invitational -- Indiana Daily Student

{{ article.author_name }}