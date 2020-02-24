The Hoosier Daily: February 24
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Indiana absorbs punches with physicality in win over No. 9 Penn State
Race Thompson provides toughness in Indiana's win over No. 9 Penn State
Instant Reaction: Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60
Video: Instant reaction to Indiana's win over Penn State
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 9 Penn State
Final box score from Indiana's win over No. 9 Penn State #iubb pic.twitter.com/OzcwIzqEgY— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 23, 2020
Five-star, Khristian Lander on unofficial visit with the Hoosiers today.— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) February 23, 2020
Lander is from Evansville Reitz & is the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2021. @WISH_TV #IUBB pic.twitter.com/E0UkZPXeTU
HOOSIERS WIN!#IUBase dominates Siena, 12-3, to win the team's fourth-straight game. pic.twitter.com/oLrY0F7hUB— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 23, 2020
.@IndianaMBB picked up its 5th win against AP-ranked opponents this season.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 23, 2020
Only 3 teams have more such wins; Baylor, Oregon, and Iowa all with 6. pic.twitter.com/961Qyel87q
The ball’s first experience with movement this season. So beautiful. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/FlpZf7QWLi— Barstool IU (@IUBarstool) February 23, 2020
HENDERSHOT ARRESTED BY BPD ON MULTIPLE CHARGES -- Hoosier Sports Report
'Everybody wants to freak out.' But IU isn't. Hoosiers winning when it matters most -- Indianapolis Star
Doyel: IU lightning rod Justin Smith blocks out noise, strikes against Penn State -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS BEST NO. 9 PSU, 68-60 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Justin Smith makes key defensive plays in IU’s win over No. 9 Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student
IU learns from mistakes in 68-60 win over No. 9 Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student
‘We weren’t shook’: Indiana shows grit, growth in win over No. 9 Penn State -- The Hoosier Network
Justin Smith continues to make impact felt in Penn State win -- Inside The Hall
Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Penn State -- Inside The Hall
Blue-collar big Race Thompson saves Indiana from collapse -- The Athletic
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Penn State -- Inside The Hall
Video: Pat Chambers -- Inside The Hall
IU football and mens' basketball attendance trends down in 2010s -- Indiana Daily student
Pitching leads IU baseball to three wins in a row at South Alabama Invitational -- Indiana Daily Student
