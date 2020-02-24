Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Final box score from Indiana's win over No. 9 Penn State #iubb pic.twitter.com/OzcwIzqEgY

Five-star, Khristian Lander on unofficial visit with the Hoosiers today. Lander is from Evansville Reitz & is the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2021. @WISH_TV #IUBB pic.twitter.com/E0UkZPXeTU

HOOSIERS WIN! #IUBase dominates Siena, 12-3, to win the team's fourth-straight game. pic.twitter.com/oLrY0F7hUB

. @IndianaMBB picked up its 5th win against AP-ranked opponents this season. Only 3 teams have more such wins; Baylor, Oregon, and Iowa all with 6. pic.twitter.com/961Qyel87q

The ball’s first experience with movement this season. So beautiful. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/FlpZf7QWLi

HENDERSHOT ARRESTED BY BPD ON MULTIPLE CHARGES -- Hoosier Sports Report

'Everybody wants to freak out.' But IU isn't. Hoosiers winning when it matters most -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: IU lightning rod Justin Smith blocks out noise, strikes against Penn State -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS BEST NO. 9 PSU, 68-60 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Justin Smith makes key defensive plays in IU’s win over No. 9 Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student

IU learns from mistakes in 68-60 win over No. 9 Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student

‘We weren’t shook’: Indiana shows grit, growth in win over No. 9 Penn State -- The Hoosier Network

Justin Smith continues to make impact felt in Penn State win -- Inside The Hall

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Penn State -- Inside The Hall

Blue-collar big Race Thompson saves Indiana from collapse -- The Athletic

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Penn State -- Inside The Hall

Video: Pat Chambers -- Inside The Hall

IU football and mens' basketball attendance trends down in 2010s -- Indiana Daily student

Pitching leads IU baseball to three wins in a row at South Alabama Invitational -- Indiana Daily Student