WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 9 Penn State
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham, junior forward Justin Smith and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis all spoke to the media following Indiana's 68-60 win over No. 9 Penn State on Sunday in Bloomington.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Players
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.