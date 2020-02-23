Indiana defeated No. 9 Penn State 68-60 Sunday inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Redshirt sophomore Race Thompson didn't lead the team in points or rebounds, but he once again provided a strong effort that led to the team's fifth win against a ranked opponent this season.

On the shoulders of eight points, four rebounds and one steal from Thompson, the Hoosiers earned a 68-60 victory. It was their fifth win over a ranked opponent this season and eighth overall in the Big Ten conference.

The simultaneous offensive rebound and score gave Indiana a one-point lead with 10:05 left to play in the game. The team never lost the lead again.

After jumping out to a double-digit halftime lead, the team found itself at the mercy of a 22-5 run to begin the second half, but it responded to the deficit with a run of its own. Centered within an eventual 12-point stretch, Thompson followed a missed layup from junior guard Al Durham by reaching above three defenders and securing a soft touch on the ball with his right hand.

He was tired and well on his way to another 20 minutes of playing time in the team’s matchup with No. 9 Penn State on Sunday inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Thompson may have needed a breath of air, but the Hoosiers needed a basket.

Indiana redshirt sophomore forward Race Thompson jogged up the court in the second half tugging at his own jersey and looking toward head coach Archie Miller asking to be subbed out of the game.

“In this game today, we needed a tough guy,” Miller said. “We didn’t need jump shooters. We didn’t need pretty. In this type of game in the second half when it starts to get away from you like that, we need somebody out there to start throwing some punches back.”

Penn State’s heavy hitter all afternoon was senior forward Lamar Stevens. He pounded Indiana inside and finished with 29 points and six rebounds. However, he took 27 shot attempts and eight free throws to reach that scoring total.

“He gives us a lot of energy on the defensive end,” junior forward Justin Smith said. “He's always willing to make the dirty play, the extra play, the hustle play. He's been a valuable part of our team and it's good to have him healthy.”

Outside of Stevens, the Nittany Lions had one player in double figures. Thompson and junior forward Justin Smith were tasked with defending their opponent's star player and forced 16 missed shots.

Miller said Thompson is not afraid. He’s a physical player that is willing to put his body on the line for rebounds on both ends of the floor. The fans inside Assembly Hall roared when Thompson was isolated with Stevens in the second half and succeeded in halting attempts at the basket.

“Race's defense has been outstanding here recently,” freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “After shaking off his injury and coming back and getting him 100% healthy, I think he's one of the best defensive guys on our team, especially in the post.”

Since taking a hard fall against Michigan State on Jan. 23, Thompson has played in the team’s last five games. In that stretch, he’s played an average of just under 18 minutes per game. The forward scored a career-high 10 points against Minnesota last Wednesday and nearly posted double-digit scoring again. Three missed free throws were the difference in the afternoon.

Thompson’s uptick in playing time has contributed to the Hoosiers’ three victories in the last four games. He’s played inside the paint in tandem with Jackson-Davis, allowing Smith to maintain a more defined role on the perimeter.

His presence and his effort have propelled the team as of late. Now with 18 wins on the season and four games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana has its foot inside the door of the NCAA Tournament bracket.

“If you look at our wins here recently, he's played a big role because the physicality in our league is above any other league in the country,” Miller said. “There's not another league in college basketball that plays the league as physical as this.”