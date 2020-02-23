WATCH: Dexter Williams, Luke Wiginton, Caleb Murphy
Indiana early enrollees quarterback Dexter Williams, offensive lineman Luke Wiginton and defensive end Caleb Murphy spoke with the Indiana media for the first time Sunday regarding their short time in Bloomington.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Dexter Williams
Luke Wiginton
Caleb Murphy
