WATCH: Dexter Williams, Luke Wiginton, Caleb Murphy

Taylor Lehman
Indiana early enrollees quarterback Dexter Williams, offensive lineman Luke Wiginton and defensive end Caleb Murphy spoke with the Indiana media for the first time Sunday regarding their short time in Bloomington.

Hear what they had to say in the videos below.

Dexter Williams

Luke Wiginton

Caleb Murphy

